DEER KILL

Dalton Wilson with a 12-point buck killed in Adair County during the fall firearms deer season. It field dressed at 270 pounds.

Howell County passed Texas County for the title of top harvest in the state's fall firearms deer season. 

Going into Sunday, Howell County hunters had killed 2,917. Texas County has 2,842. The breakdown in Texas County was: 1,613 bucks, 220 button bucks and 1,009 does.

Other leaders in the state were: Franklin (2,757) third; Benton (2,472) fourth; and Bollinger (2,441), fifth. 

This portion of the season ends Tuesday. 

