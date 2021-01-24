Since COVID-19 hit the state early last year — it has been an issue of supply and demand.
First it was paper goods — such as toilet paper — and masks and protective gear. Now the next great wait is protection through a vaccination.
Vaccine registration lists have started at several institutions in the area. But officials say demand far exceeds the availability of doses. But there are signs that may get better as the federal government greatly ramps up plans for distribution. Tragically, the country is expected to hit 500,000 deaths next month.
On Saturday, the first coordinated clinic for the public occurred at a Mercy clinic at Mountain Grove.
In this area, the state lists these sites as potential locations to eventually receive a vaccine:
•Walgreens, Houston; Missouri Ozarks Community Health, Houston, Licking and Cabool (https://mo-ozarks.org/); Walmart Supercenter, Houston; Texas County Health Department, Houston
Appointments are being taken by calling the county health department at 417-967-4131. Texas County Memorial Hospital has created an online portal to request a shot should it receive vaccine: tcmh.org. Mercy also has created a request form at mercy.net/MOVaccine. Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains has its wait list here: https://www.ozarkshealthcare.com/vaccine-sign-up/
Healthcare and long-term nursing residents received the first doses under Phase 1A. Now those 65 years of age or old, persons with pre-existing high risk conditions and essential workers are next on the list, 1B. Learn more at: covidvaccine.mo.gov.
