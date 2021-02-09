Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected, with a mix of light snow also possible over northern portions of the area. A dusting of snow and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected along and north of the Highway 60 corridor. Total ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch are expected south of the Highway 60 corridor. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, southwest Missouri, and south central Missouri. * WHEN...From now through 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&