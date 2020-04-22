The Dent/Texas County USDA Service Center will continue to be open for businesses by telephone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing.

Program staff will continue to come into the office, they will work with producers by phone and other online tools, whenever possible.

Persons can call to schedule an appointment.

The contact information:

•Farm Service Agency, 417-967-2028, ext. 2.

•National Resources Conservation Service/Soil and Water Conservation District, 417-967-2028, ext. 3.

•Employees can be contact by email at: mohouston-fsa@usda.gov.

Learn more about services at farmer.gov/coronavirus

