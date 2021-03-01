Here's the log-in information for those wanting to attend the Houston City Council meeting Monday  (6:30 p.m. March 1) virtually.

LOG-IN INFORMATION

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/203781637

You can also dial in using your phone.
United States: +1 (571) 317-3122

Access Code: 203-781-637

