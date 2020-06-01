Here's the log-in information for those wanting to attend the Houston City Council meeting tonight (June 1) virtually.

Social distancing restrictions will be in place for those attending in person.

LOG-In INFORMATION

Join meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/651927917

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States: +1 (872) 240-3212

Access Code: 651-927-917

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/651927917

