Several men and women attended an event honoring Vietnam War veterans May 13 at Houston’s American Legion Post 41. Front row, from left, Jerry Wildhaber, Reese Bucher, Don Shelhammer, Carol Currier, Rueben Roedeske and Robert Demitry. Second row, Kyle Hale, an honored guest from New Mexico, Tyler DeHart, Marty Martinez, Robert Simpson, Jerry Snyder, Rudy Blahnik and Gayla Bratton. Back row, Robert Joens, Julius Fraley, Robert Romines, Ronald Ice and Glen McKinney.