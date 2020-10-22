A Houston woman was injured late Wednesday night in accident south of her hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. Robert Crewse said a southbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Perdilla M. Maloney, 84, ran off the right side of U.S. 63 and struck a rock bluff and driveway.
She was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The vehicle had moderate damage. Maloney was wearing a seat belt, Crewse said.
