A Houston woman was seriously injured Tuesday night in a crash in Laclede County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Jessica R. Alsup, 30, of Houston, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle westbound that ran off the right side of Highway FF, struck a culvert and the ground, overturning and coming to rest on its wheels.
Alsup and a passenger, Therese M. Montijo, 55, of Richland, were taken by ambulance with serious injuries to Lake Regional Hospital, the patrol said. The vehicle was totaled. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
