A Houston woman is charged with a felony after allegedly possessing cigarettes and a lighter in the Texas County Jail.
Jamie E. Lane, 39, of 1247 Ozark St. in Houston, is charged with delivery or possession of a weapon at a county jail (a class B felony).
According to an investigating deputy’s probable cause statement, a corrections officer at the jail smelled cigarette smoke coming from a holding area cell and located cigarettes and a lighter in her possession.
Lane’s bond on the new charge is set at $150,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.