A Houston woman is charged with a felony after allegedly possessing cigarettes and a lighter in the Texas County Jail.

Jamie E. Lane, 39, of 1247 Ozark St. in Houston, is charged with delivery or possession of a weapon at a county jail (a class B felony).

According to an investigating deputy’s probable cause statement, a corrections officer at the jail smelled cigarette smoke coming from a holding area cell and located cigarettes and a lighter in her possession.

Lane’s bond on the new charge is set at $150,000.

