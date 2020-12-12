ARREST

A Houston woman was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A Houston woman was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance - prescription medication and also charged with allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer early Saturday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Karen J. D'Agostino, 55, was taken to the Texas County Jail and held, the patrol said. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments