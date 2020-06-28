A Houston woman was charged with two offenses early Sunday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Authorities said Alissa L. Bowlin, 24, was charged with DWI and failing to maintain right side of roadway. She was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released, the patrol said.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments