Angela D. Briggs, 43, of 315 Chestnut St. in Houston, is charged with resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony (a class E felony).
An officer reported that while on patrol at about 8:30 a.m. Aug. 13, he observed Briggs standing on the sidewalk in front of her residence. The officer knew she had an active felony warrant for forgery and stopped to make contact with her.
When Briggs saw the vehicle stop, she reportedly began slowly walking backward. The officer then told Briggs to stay put, but she reportedly ran toward her house. When the officer ordered her to stop because she was under arrest, Briggs reportedly ran inside. The officer was not immediately able to begin a search because of the position of his vehicle.
He later reported searching for Briggs without success.
She was charged with the new offense on Oct. 6 and subsequently arrested and jailed. Her bond is set at $250,000.
