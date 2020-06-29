The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Rebecca S. Fountain, 51, of 17137 Rusty Road in Houston, was arrested June 27 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
A deputy made the arrest after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle traveling very slowly on Antioch Drive. Upon arrival, the officer observed a black Ford Mustang parked on the side of the roadway and a woman the officer recognized as Fountain walking along a ditch.
After the officer made contact with Fountain, a routine identification check revealed the warrant. She was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.
•A deputy was dispatched June 24 regarding a report of a domestic altercation at a Stone Ridge Drive residence at Mountain Grove.
The officer made contact with a 28-year-old woman there who said she and a 29-year-old man had been arguing about cat food and he had thrown a metal bowl at her, striking her in the back. The woman showed the officer video she had recorded on her phone that depicted the man slapping her phone out of her hand twice and threatening to have her taken to jail so she couldn’t see her kids.
The deputy spoke with the man and he denied slapping the phone out of the woman’s hand and claimed that nothing physical had occurred.
The man was taken to jail and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking a domestic assault charge against him.
Two days earlier, a deputy responded to the same residence regarding another argument between the pair.
This time the man stated the woman had smashed the windshield of his vehicle with a chair. He said he didn’t want to press charges but didn’t want the woman back in his house.
The deputy advised him he would have to evict her since she had been living there.
•A deputy was dispatched June 23 regarding a report of neighbors arguing loudly at a Shafer Road residence at Licking.
The officer made contact with a 22-year-old man there who said he and his 21-year-old girlfriend had been arguing about going to a family party, but the argument was verbal only with no physical contact. Neither person wanted to press charges.
•Justin D. Dake, 37, of 5412 Union Chapel Road at Yukon, was arrested June 27 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while revoked, and several misdemeanor charges.
A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after observing Dake standing outside of a vehicle in the Houston High School parking lot. He was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.
Texas County Jail admissions
June 22
Tyler Brock – warrant
June 24
David A. Kavanaugh – Maries County warrant
David A. Zumwalt – possession of controlled substance
Brenda L. Akins – possession of controlled substance
June 25
Shaun C. Cross – passing bad checks
Shane W. Johnson – writ
Olivia C. Vega – writ
Belinda J. Bryant – warrants
June 26
Michelle Clark – warrant
James L. Hawkins – warrant
Joiemarie L. Saiz – warrant
Aaron Dunlap – property damage
Vikki L. Hebert – burglary, stealing
Austin N. Gargus – Lawrence County hold
Marie J. Ringwell – stealing
Adam Garnett – commit
Ronald Fleming – stealing motor vehicle
Michael Sullins – warrant
Amanda Lucas – public intoxication
June 27
Carlton Curks – stealing
Stephine Hawkins – possession of controlled substance
Michael Skouby – driving without a valid license
Brita Botkin – passing bad check
Madeline McFarland – delivery of controlled substance
Ja Longford – delivery of controlled substance
Marvin Joslin – warrant
Justin Duke – warrant
Rebecca S. Fountain – possession of controlled substance
June 28
Jack Conkling – assault
Alyssa Bowlin – DWI
Delmar S. Robbins – possession of controlled substance
Larry E. Hall – burglary, stealing
Leslie Johnson – Pulaski County warrant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.