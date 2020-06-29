The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Rebecca S. Fountain, 51, of 17137 Rusty Road in Houston, was arrested June 27 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

A deputy made the arrest after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle traveling very slowly on Antioch Drive. Upon arrival, the officer observed a black Ford Mustang parked on the side of the roadway and a woman the officer recognized as Fountain walking along a ditch.

After the officer made contact with Fountain, a routine identification check revealed the warrant. She was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.

•A deputy was dispatched June 24 regarding a report of a domestic altercation at a Stone Ridge Drive residence at Mountain Grove.

The officer made contact with a 28-year-old woman there who said she and a 29-year-old man had been arguing about cat food and he had thrown a metal bowl at her, striking her in the back. The woman showed the officer video she had recorded on her phone that depicted the man slapping her phone out of her hand twice and threatening to have her taken to jail so she couldn’t see her kids.

SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT BLOTTER

The deputy spoke with the man and he denied slapping the phone out of the woman’s hand and claimed that nothing physical had occurred.

The man was taken to jail and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking a domestic assault charge against him.

Two days earlier, a deputy responded to the same residence regarding another argument between the pair.

This time the man stated the woman had smashed the windshield of his vehicle with a chair. He said he didn’t want to press charges but didn’t want the woman back in his house.

The deputy advised him he would have to evict her since she had been living there.

•A deputy was dispatched June 23 regarding a report of neighbors arguing loudly at a Shafer Road residence at Licking.

The officer made contact with a 22-year-old man there who said he and his 21-year-old girlfriend had been arguing about going to a family party, but the argument was verbal only with no physical contact. Neither person wanted to press charges.

•Justin D. Dake, 37, of 5412 Union Chapel Road at Yukon, was arrested June 27 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while revoked, and several misdemeanor charges.

A deputy who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after observing Dake standing outside of a vehicle in the Houston High School parking lot. He was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.

Texas County Jail admissions

June 22

Tyler Brock – warrant

June 24

David A. Kavanaugh – Maries County warrant

David A. Zumwalt – possession of controlled substance

Brenda L. Akins – possession of controlled substance

June 25

Shaun C. Cross – passing bad checks

Shane W. Johnson – writ

Olivia C. Vega – writ

Belinda J. Bryant – warrants

June 26

Michelle Clark – warrant

James L. Hawkins – warrant

Joiemarie L. Saiz – warrant

Aaron Dunlap – property damage

Vikki L. Hebert – burglary, stealing

Austin N. Gargus – Lawrence County hold

Marie J. Ringwell – stealing

Adam Garnett – commit

Ronald Fleming – stealing motor vehicle

Michael Sullins – warrant

Amanda Lucas – public intoxication

June 27

Carlton Curks – stealing

Stephine Hawkins – possession of controlled substance

Michael Skouby – driving without a valid license

Brita Botkin – passing bad check

Madeline McFarland – delivery of controlled substance

Ja Longford – delivery of controlled substance

Marvin Joslin – warrant

Justin Duke – warrant

Rebecca S. Fountain – possession of controlled substance

June 28

Jack Conkling – assault

Alyssa Bowlin – DWI

Delmar S. Robbins – possession of controlled substance

Larry E. Hall – burglary, stealing

Leslie Johnson – Pulaski County warrant

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments