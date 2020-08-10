CRIME WATCH

Texas County deputies handled several investigations in the last week.

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Jessica L. Rader, 25, of 7843 Lay Road in Houston, was arrested Aug. 9 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession of controlled substance.

A deputy who was familiar with Rader’s vehicle made the arrest after observing it at a Casey’s General Store location in Cabool. She was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released after posting $25,000 bond.

•A 72-year-old Mountain Grove man reported on Aug. 8 that his 2005 GMC Sierra had been stolen from his Hidden Valley Drive residence about a week earlier.

At about 11:10 p.m. Aug. 8, a deputy was dispatched to the man’s residence regarding a complaint of someone entering his vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer observed that the vehicle matched the make, model, color and year of the one he had reported stolen.

The determination was made that the vehicle had never been swiped and the man had forgotten where he parked it.

•Catherine A. Priddy, 23, of 115 W. Highway B at Raymondville, was issued a citation for fourth-degree assault after an incident at her residence on July 28 involving a 21-year-old man.

•A 71-year-old Licking woman reported on Aug. 9 that many items of trash had been dumped on her Highway 32 property.

The woman told an investigating deputy the items included a refrigerator, dryer, couch, scrap metal, tires, a pile of concrete and two mirrors. There are no suspects.

•A deputy was dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 5 regarding a domestic dispute involving a 32-year-old man and 25-year-old woman at a Fisher Drive residence at Houston. Neither person wanted to press charges, and the officer advised each of them of the 12-hour rule.

•A 44-year-old Hartshorn man reported on Aug. 3 that someone had released livestock from his Smith Road property, and had damaged and stolen some items.

The man told an investigating deputy that a 14-foot corral gate and a boxer puppy had been stolen, and a automatic livestock waterer and section of fencing had been damaged. The man also stated the SD card had been removed from a game camera set up at the location.

He named a potential suspect. Investigation is ongoing. 

Texas County Jail admissions

Aug. 3

Billy Joe Carrell – theft

Aug. 4

Anna Y. Miller – Webster County hold

Aug. 5

Cheyenne Mourning – assault

Lynsey M. Moberly – drugs, stealing, burglary

Michael D. Clouse – Willow Springs warrant

Stephanie L. Golden – stealing

Lucas K. Miller – DWI

Alisha Cook – trespassing peace disturbance, resisting

Aug. 6

Matthew Hubble – warrant

Sarah E. Walker – delivery of controlled substance

Shari A. Mozuch – possession of controlled substance

Amie J. Stokes – stealing, DWI, driving while revoked

Barton M. Teague – assault

Brandon T. Hess – child molestation

Aug. 7

Nova A. Williams – burglary, stealing

Jasmine Atkinson – failure to obey, resisting, driving while revoked

Aug. 8

Michael Sullins – probation and parole warrant

Arthur Castle – possession of controlled substance

Aug. 9

Jessica L. Rader – possession of controlled substance

Christine L. Rightnowar – Phelps County warrant

