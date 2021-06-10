A Houston woman was arrested Wednesday following a traffic accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Karen J. Dagostino, 56, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash and failure to display valid plates. 

She was taken to the Texas County Jail. 

