A Houston woman was arrested Thursday evening following an accident on Highway RA, authorities said.
Jessica M. Mitzel, 33, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway and having no proof insurance.
One person was reported to have fled for the scene.
