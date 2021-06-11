CHARGES

One person was arrested Thursday, June 11, following a Highway RA accident south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Jessica M. Mitzel, 33, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway and having no proof insurance. 

One person was reported to have fled for the scene.

