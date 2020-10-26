Houston captured four awards — including the top community prize — Sunday night at the Missouri Community Betterment Contest annual presentation.
Missouri communities gathered online for the first time instead of in person due to COVID-19. Houston won the top overall community award for the state.
The town also won the top prize using an assessment tool that highlighted three projects. They included: Best Project on a Budget, “Biking for the Future,” a bicycle safety initiative; Best Youth Led Project, “Teens for Jeans” that helped needy children; and “Most Engaged Community” for its response to the 2020 quarantine.
Sandy Cremer won the 2020 Adult Leadership Award and Hailey Hoyle took the 2020 Youth Leadership Award.
Houston Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston earlier submitted files of projects and had a two-hour virtual interview and presentations by Dr. Allen Moss, Houston superintendent; and community members Wilda McNiell, Earlene Stoops, Sandy Cremer, Hailey Hoyle and Elaine Campbell.
Projects highlighted were:
•The Texas County Quilt, which ties in with Missouri’s 2021 bicentennial; numerous activities are planned across the state.
•Biking for the Future, a Healthy Schools, Healthy Communities initiative.
•Renovation of the Houston Municipal Swimming pool.
•Houston School District’s construction project, including a new high school gymnasium.
•Community support of 2020 quarantine
•Don Tottingham Run for Brigg, a walk-run event that benefited Houston native Brigg Cramer, who was shot while on duty for the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
•Teens for Jeans, youth project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.