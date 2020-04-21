Members of the Houston City Council will issue a credit on the next utility bills as the country undergoes an economic crisis caused by the worldwide pandemic.
The decision came Monday during a meeting of the council. Residential customers will see a $100 discount. Business utility users will receive $200.
The total cost of the program was not discussed, but the money will come from its profitable electrical system, Avery said.
The council also waived credit card fees when customers pay their utility bill.
Avery explained the lump sum would be easier for the city to calculate – rather than a percentage of the bill, which would require a manual calculation for each customer.
City customers also will not be assessed a $1.75 monthly recycling fee after the service was temporarily suspended. It has since resumed.
