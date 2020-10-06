The sale of a Houston fire truck to a neighboring community will aid it and also provide it with better equipment when providing mutual aid when disaster strikes at the Texas County seat, the Houston City Council heard Monday.
Council members authorized the sale of a 1994 fire truck to the Village of Raymondville for $15,000. Its truck is nearing the end of its life, and Raymondville firefighters will likely use the truck when it provides mutual aid calls to the City of Houston.
In other matters, members:
—Heard a presentation from Kathy Richardson on downtown landscaping, its importance and benefits to the community. She sought support for maintaining 29 “bump outs” that feature flowers and other plants along Grand Avenue. Richardson has led the effort to maintain them after installation about 15 years ago. The city will consider the request as part as its 2021 budget deliberations that will begin soon.
—Approved its annual contract with the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce. The city helps with the cost of an annual fireworks show and with the cost of an executive director. The annual outlay is $10,000.
—Approved the purchase of $40,941 in rescue tools used at crashes. Funds come from a sales tax earmarked for the fire department.
—Okayed through October 2021 a contract for trash service with the existing provider, WCA. It is the last year of a multi-year agreement.
—Appointed Rowdy Douglas and Wendy Sholtz to the Houston Parks and Recreation Department board.
—Heard that a director of the city’s fiber-to-the home internet system has been hired. He is Randon Brown, Licking, who begins duties Monday. He is a former technology coordinator for the Cabool School District. He’ll be introduced at an Oct. 19 council meeting. He’ll also have responsibilities that include mapping of utilities and the city’s website. A technician was set to be hired as early as this week who will do installations.
—Heard city attorney Brad Eidson update the council on the hiring of a municipal judge. Through a circuit court appointment, Associate Circuit Judge Doug Gaston handled duties for a recent busy session. Eidson expressed gratitude for Gaston’s assistance.
—Learned that Police Chief Tim Ceplina will return to work Monday following a medical leave. Lt. Brad Evans has served as acting police chief.
—Learned that the Houston Planning and Zoning Commission is slated to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, for a public hearing as it works on updating the city’s zoning. It is working on maps and the matter will eventually return for the council’s consideration.
—Adjourned into a closed session.
