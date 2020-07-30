An annual winner in the state contest that honors community achievement, Houston will compete next month in the Missouri Community Betterment recognition.
Five adult projects and two featuring youth were chosen by Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston to compete. Judging will occur the week of Sept. 14 via a Zoom presentation.
They are:
•The Texas County Quilt, which ties in with Missouri’s 2021 bicentennial; numerous activities are planned across the state.
•Biking for the Future, a Healthy Schools, Healthy Communities initiative.
•Renovation of the Houston Municipal Swimming pool.
•Houston School District’s construction project, including a new high school gymnasium.
•Community support of 2020 quarantine (youth entry)
•Don Tottingham Run for Brigg, a walk-run event that benefited Houston native Brigg Cramer, who was shot while on duty for the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
•Teens for Jeans, an event to collect jeans to benefit others. (youth entry)
The Houston adult leadership nominee is Sandy Cremer and the youth leadership nominee is Hailey Hoyle.
Local resident Elaine Campbell, a member of the Missouri Community Betterment board and a Missouri Community Betterment ambassador, is in charge of organizing the state community evaluations. In addition to community awards, communities will receive outstanding certificates that are part a new evaluation tool, Community MAP Tool. (Measuring and Awarding Progress Recognition Program). It is designed to help community leaders in grassroots volunteer and career positions alike assess where they are on a wide range of promising practices for overall community health and wealth.
Winners are set to be announced Oct. 25-26 at the state conference at Linn State Technical College.
