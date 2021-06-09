You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
developing
THE ICE CREAM MAN

Houston teen peddles frozen treats from converted delivery van

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Ice Cream man

If you hear cheerful music during warm weather months that sounds like it’s coming from the street in your neighborhood, it might be the Ice Cream Man.

The man behind the tunes is Houston resident Max Bittle, 16, who peddles frozen treats from his brightly-colored converted Ford delivery van several days a week. Bittle, who this year will be a junior at Houston High School, calls his business Keep It Classic Ice Cream. He found the vehicle on Facebook Marketplace and purchased it early last year from a seller near Springfield, but due to COVID-19, he didn’t spend as much time being the Ice Cream Man in 2020 as he had hoped.

But things are different this year, and Houston residents can expect to see Bittle and his yellow van rolling along streets all over town from 3 to 6 p.m. daily, except Mondays and Wednesdays. He can also be found at the City of Houston’s municipal swimming pool at about 4 p.m. on days he works and at the Lone Star Farmers Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.

Ice Cream man at the Farmers Market

Keep It Classic Ice Cream owner-operator Max Bittle hands a drumstick to a young customer last Friday next to the Farmers Market in downtown Houston. While warm weather lasts, Bittle and his Keep It Classic Ice Cream vehicle will be at the market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.

Bittle did all the work to make the interior of the van resemble a 1950s diner and had its exterior decked out with festive graphics. He gained an appreciation for mobile ice cream sales during his days as a young boy in Anniston, Ala.

“I remember that there was an ice cream truck,” he said. “I always loved it and I wanted to bring that part of my childhood into people’s lives.”

Many folks react with surprise when they see and hear Bittle’s van.

“A lot of people tell me they haven’t seen an ice cream truck in years,” he said.

Ice Cream man with a sandwich

Keep It Classic Ice Cream owner-operator Max Bittle gets an ice cream sandwich out of the cooler inside his ice cream truck.

Bittle primarily sells prepackaged frozen treats produced by Hiland Dairy Foods of Springfield. He offers several choices in $1, $2 and $3 price categories.

Bittle is the son of Wayne and Kim Bittle of Houston.

“If you hear the music, stop by and see me,” he said.

Ice Cream Truck interior

Keep It Classic Ice Cream owner-operator Max Bittle outfitted the interior of his ice cream truck to resemble a 1950s diner.

Staff writer

5
0
0
0
0

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email him at ddavison@houstonherald.com.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Push notification