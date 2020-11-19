The Houston School District plans to implement a four day in-person schedule for students effective Nov. 30.
Students will be in classrooms on Monday through Thursday. Friday (Dec. 4) will be a virtual/distance day. The move will reduce the elementary school’s seated schedule by one day. Under a hybrid model, middle and high school students have attended two days a week and three days virtually.
The ultimate goal, said Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent, is to get back to five days a week in classrooms. “However, that is not feasible at this time for the safety, well-being of our students and staff, and educational needs of our students. We will continue to monitor this method as we go through the next several weeks,” he said. Integrated preschool and preschool will continue on a five-day schedule.
Positive cases continue to climb in Texas County.
“Although we are very aware of the inconveniences this creates for our families, please know this decision was made with the best interest of our students and employees in mind,” he said.
BE SAFE DURING THANKSGIVING
The district also encourages safe practices over the Thanksgiving break. “Decisions made away from school have a great impact on quarantines and learning here at school. Most, if not all, of our positive cases and quarantines continue to occur from outside exposure,” he said. “Even with the new quarantine guidance, individual choices continue to dictate whether we look ahead to a five-day week or revert back to a hybrid situation. Please follow current local health department and CDC guidelines to prevent the spread and exposure of COVID virus. We also want to thank you for your patience and cooperation this year.”
To accommodate the additional presence of students and to meet the new guidance for quarantines, masks will be required for all students on the buses to and from school beginning Nov. 30. Masks will continue to be required for students 6-12 during the day where social distancing cannot occur.
Parents can opt for full-time virtual learning for the second semester by calling their child’s office.
