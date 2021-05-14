Jefferson Thomas of Houston received three awards during Missouri State University-West Plains’ annual Celebration of Leaders student awards ceremony April 29 at the West Plains Civic Center.
Thomas received a Campus Service Award (which recognizes students who make the greatest contribution to campus efforts by volunteering their time to serve significant campus interests that improve the quality of life and uphold values consistent with the betterment of campus life), a Public Affairs Fellow Award (for advancing the university’s public affairs mission both on and off campus and demonstrating ethical leadership, civic engagement and cultural awareness) and the Outstanding Academic Achievement and Leadership Award (which is voted on by the faculty, recognizes a graduate or graduates from either the Associate of Arts, Associate of Science or Associate of Applied Science programs who exhibits academic excellence, interest and enthusiasm in learning, conscientiousness, academic honesty, a willingness to participate and help others in class, and exceptional university and community service).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.