The Houston Storm Shelter has opened as a warming station as frigid weather is about to hit the region, City Administrator Scott Avery said. 

The shelter is situated at Pine and First streets. It will be open through 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, he said.

The National Weather Service said Friday afternoon that dangerous cold temperatures with wind chills of minus 10 to minus 20 will continue this weekend into early next week. Several record lows look to be in jeopardy, it said. 

Persons who are in need of a place to keep warm can call Texas County 911 at 417-967-5999, who will notify the fire chief to open the building. 

