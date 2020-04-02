The Houston School District has announced that screening and registration for kindergarten and preschool children has been postponed until July due to the coronavirus situation.

The dates were set for next Wednesday and Thursday, April 8 and 9. The July dates have not yet been determined.

For information, call 417-967-3024.

