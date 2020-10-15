The Houston School District will extend its hybrid model of education for at least four weeks to run through Nov. 13, it was announced Thursday afternoon.
“This allows us to provide social distancing and avoid large numbers of quarantine as cases continue in our community. We will be looking at school numbers as well as cases in the county to determine when would be an appropriate time to return to a regular five-day schedule during these next few weeks,” Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent, said.
The schedule for elementary students has not changed. They attend five days a week. Students at Houston Middle School and Houston High School are in classrooms two days a week and do online work three days a week.
While community cases continue, preventative steps on the Houston campus have proven effective.
“At this time our numbers have improved greatly. Currently we have one high school student and one middle school student out with a positive test,” said Moss. “Quarantine numbers have dropped dramatically. The Houston School District has had a total of approximately 37 total positive staff and student cases since August. Thus far, we believe there has been little or no spread at school.”
