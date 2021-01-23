SCHEDULE TO CHANGE

The Houston School District announced Wednesday it was returning to a five-day schedule beginning Jan. 25. 

The Houston School District will return to a five-day schedule beginning Monday, Jan. 25.

Students in sixth-twelfth grade will be required to wear masks, as well as students riding buses. The policy is in place to prevent the number of students and staff that might be required to quarantine if they weren’t wearing a mask.

“As we continue through the spring semester, we will continue to monitor positive tests and quarantines. Please keep in mind that if we have a high surge in positive cases or quarantines, it could necessitate a return to some form of hybrid model,” said Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent.

Parents are urged to monitor their children for any COVID-19 symptoms before sending them to school

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments