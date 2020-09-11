The Houston School District announced Friday afternoon that 16 positive COVID-19 cases have been registered since last Friday.
The district continues to improve social distancing as it provides a safe environment.
Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent, issued an update to the district and residents.
“All contact tracing has been completed and those identified are quarantined according to current health department guidelines. Beginning next Monday and through the rest of the week, many of our students and some staff that have been on quarantine will be returning. One bright spot that we hope continues is that those put into quarantine do not seem to be showing symptoms. In addition we are continually learning what steps and processes we can do to improve social distancing and providing a safe environment.
We also want to thank all students and parents for continuing to monitor for symptoms. While we have repeated this over and over, it is still the best help in preventing and slowing the spread of the virus. If you don’t feel well, stay home.”
Houston returned to classes three weeks ago on Aug. 24. Here’s a breakdown of total positive cases across the district: elementary, three; middle school, four; high school, five; and staff, four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.