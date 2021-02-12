Winter weather is the latest obstacle for the Houston School District to conduct classroom instruction.
Wicked temperatures and snow are forecast for next week, and school leaders are making plans in case classes cannot be held.
How does this affect your child? If in-person instruction isn’t possible, educators will revert to Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) to reach students. On Friday, rather than hold a professional development day, teachers are preparing lesson plans for online instruction.
“Due to missing three days in the fall because of COVID, and now six days of weather cancellations, we have to look at utilizing AMI (which we can do for five days) and/or adding additional days to the calendar,” said Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent.
CHROMEBOOK DISTRIBUTION
Middle school and high school students should have their Chromebooks with them. The elementary school will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Friday, Feb. 12) to distribute Chromebooks to parents/guardians for students who need them. Persons who can’t get to the school can call and arrangements will be made to deliver one. Those who have questions or need assistance can call the proper building.
POSSIBLE MAKEUP DAYS
Potential makeup days — if needed — are March 22, April 5 and May 20.
