MEALS PROGRAM

The Houston School District was told Thursday that it was approved to provide free breakfast and lunch meals to all students.

The news came in the form of a waiver extending flexibilities for its summer food service program due to COVID-19.

Free meals will run through Dec. 31.

What’s included?

•Free breakfast includes: a milk, a juice, fruit and entree of choice.

•Free lunch includes: one milk, fruit, vegetable, grain and entree of choice.

This will not include second entrees or extras, including milk and/or juice. If the student wants

to purchase any extras, those items will be charged to a meal account.

APPLICATIONS SOUGHT

The district also asked that  free/reduced meal applications should be returned. All families are encouraged to apply. Only one application per household is required. Persons need to list all household members’ income. An ink pen should be used to complete page 3 and return it to the building secretary by Sept. 21.

Persons who would like to request a new application be sent home with their student should call the school office, or print an application using the following link: https://www.houston.k12.mo.us/domain/58

Persons with questions can contact Donna Crisp, food service director, at 417-967-3024, ext. 2447.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments