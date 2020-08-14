Members of the Houston board of education met Tuesday to set the annual tax levy, receive an update about the Aug. 24 opener and hear how traffic will be handled on the district’s campus.
The 2020 property tax levy remains unchanged from the previous year. It is the state minimum of $2.75 and another 80 cents for debt service. According to state figures, the district could assess a levy as much as 93 cents rather than 80, but is committed to keep it at the lower level.
In other matters, members:
•Heard that about 48 to 52 of the student population is opting for a virtual only classroom experience when school resumes. That is at the low end of the range of what districts are experiencing in the state, said Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent.
The figure might still change.
The district is set to meet with parents to discuss requirements and the plan for virtual learning before the start of the semester.
NEW TRAFFIC PATTERNS
New traffic patterns will be established with the new school year. One-way traffic will run west on Ozark from the junction of Pine Street to Bryan Street during drop off and pick up times. There also will be one-way traffic southbound on Bryan Street from Ozark Avenue to Chestnut Street in front of Houston Elementary School.
Barriers and extra staff and police will help direct traffic on campus. It is unknown how many students will ride the bus versus being dropped off this year.
The parent drop off and pick up — as well current bus drop off and pick up times — will remain unchanged until a City of Houston sidewalk project begins on King Street.
The next board meeting is 6 p.m. Sept. 8 in the high school library media center.
