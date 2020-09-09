The Houston School District reported that it has had nine activate COVID-19 cases from Friday through Wednesday morning.
The breakdown:
•Two elementary students who have tested positive
•Two middle school students who have tested positive
•Three high school students that have tested positive
•One elementary staff member who has tested positive
•One high school staff member who has tested positive
“All those having significant contact with those students and/or staff member have been notified by either the health department or school district. The students and/or staff will quarantine for 14 days or until notice per CDC and health department guidelines,” the district announced. “At this time, we do not know if there is a link to infection at school. The best practice you can do is monitor your child for symptoms before they come to school.”
