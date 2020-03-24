MEAL PREPARATION

Meals are prepared Tuesday at the Houston School District.

 ISAIAH BUSE | HOUSTON HERALD

As of Monday, the Houston School District will alter the way meals for students are distributed.

Superintendent Dr. Allen Moss said the district will hand out grab-and-go meals for the remainder of this week on Wednesday, March 25,  but beginning next week, the system will change such that meals for the entire week will be distributed on Mondays.

The meal pickup location will still be in the bus pickup and drop-off area behind the elementary school.

