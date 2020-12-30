The Houston School District announced Wednesday its schedule when students return to classes next Tuesday after a holiday break.
“Due to the COVID pandemic and what we saw after the Thanksgiving break, we will begin the semester continuing a 4 day seated/1 day virtual for the first few weeks,” said Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent. “In December, on returning from Thanksgiving, we had a surge of positive cases and quarantines due to contact over the Thanksgiving break. By the middle of the third week, those numbers began dropping. We will start the first 3 weeks on the 4/1 schedule and then beginning on Jan. 25 we will plan on returning to a 5 day seated schedule for grades Pre-K through 12.”
Virtual days for K-12 will be Jan. 8, 15 and 22. The district will maintain the current calendar and be out of school on Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Grades 6-12 will remain on a mask mandate until further notice. Masks will also continue to be required on the buses for all grades. These steps are necessary to use the current quarantine guidelines and to keep quarantines to a minimum. The district also will be watching the numbers closely each day and continuing communication with the Texas County Health Department.
“Once again, this has been a tough year for students, parents and school staff. We greatly appreciate your patience and support as we all navigate this situation with the interest of all students and staff in mind,” said Moss. “While it appears the end is in sight, please continue to do everything you can to practice safe habits. Throughout this pandemic, we have seen very little, if any spread at school or school events.”
Faculty and staff have a professional development day on Monday, Jan. 4.
