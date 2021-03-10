The Houston board of education decided Tuesday the next school year will start Aug. 23.
If all goes as planned, the last day of school is May 19.
New teachers will arrive on Aug. 11-17. Teacher work days run Aug. 18-20.
Christmas break is Dec. 18 – Jan. 2. A spring break is planned for March 18-21. An Easter break is April 15-18.
Several snow days are built into the calendar. If more than 10 days are missed, class would be in session on Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21 and April 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.