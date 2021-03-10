The Houston board of education decided Tuesday the next school year will start Aug. 23.

If all goes as planned, the last day of school is May 19.

New teachers will arrive on Aug. 11-17. Teacher work days run Aug. 18-20.

Christmas break is Dec. 18 – Jan. 2. A spring break is planned for March 18-21. An Easter break is April 15-18.

Several snow days are built into the calendar. If more than 10 days are missed, class would be in session on Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21 and April 18.

