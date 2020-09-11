Members of the Houston Board of Education on Tuesday reviewed the interior color schemes, graphics and other options for a new high school gymnasium under construction.

An architect with Paragon Architecture of Springfield discussed space options and walked the board through several possibilities for the interior of the 1,500-seat gymnasium that is slated for completion next year. Nathan Burkholder, a project manager for the $6.5 million effort, sought input on a multitude of selections required for the building that is west of the existing gym.

Members also discussed ramping up efforts for sponsorships within the building, included scoreboards, the logos on floors and wall pads.

In other matters, members:

•Approved raising substitute pay to $85 and $95 will go to retired teachers. Bus trip pay will increase 85 cents an hour, which equals a raise given earlier to non-certified personnel.

•Okayed a surplus inventory list that will be advertised and bids accepted.

•Heard Dr. Justin Copley, high school principal, highlight complexities in staging next week’s homecoming festivities, including some candidates not being able to participate due to quarantines, building floats and staging the parade. On the day of the meeting, there were more than 80 absent due to quarantines and sickness.

•Learned that roof replacement will begin next week at the vo-ag and elementary buildings.

The board will next meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the high school media center.

