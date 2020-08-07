Members of the Houston board of education handled personnel matters at a special meeting to discuss the launch of the school year Tuesday.
Members:
•Hired Rebecca Helm as freshmen volleyball coach for the upcoming school year.
•Approved Brett Rawlings as a volunteer high school football coach.
•Employed John Jordan as a part-time diagnostician with the Exceptional Child Cooperative.
