Members of the Houston board of education handled personnel matters at a special meeting to discuss the launch of the school year Tuesday.

Members:

•Hired Rebecca Helm as freshmen volleyball coach for the upcoming school year.

•Approved Brett Rawlings as a volunteer high school football coach.

•Employed John Jordan as a part-time diagnostician  with the Exceptional Child Cooperative.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments