Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during a meeting on Tuesday.
The board:
•Accepted the resignation of Jake Hood, middle school reading teacher; Patti Roberts, middle school math; Taela Terrillion, high school English; and Vaneeta Gray, elementary teacher. (All were unanimous except for Gray vote – members Ice and Koch, nay)
•Employed Rod Gorman as a part-time physical education instructor; Ginger Luse, part-time, Exceptional Child Cooperative; Tammy Glasser, special education paraprofessional; Sara Williams, elementary special education; Sierra Kell, Exceptional Child Cooperative; Olivia Poynter, middle school math; Sam VanDielen, middle school and high school band director. All were for the 2020-2021 school year.
The board also extended letters of intent to all non-certified staff on a list presented to the board for elementary, middle school, high school and Exceptional Child Cooperative. Administrators also reviewed extra duty staff with the board.
