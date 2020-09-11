Members of the Houston board of education handled personnel matters during a meeting on Tuesday night.
The board:
•Accepted the resignation of Kermit Lonning, bus maintenance, effective Aug. 31.
•Employed Christin Crawford as a food service employee for the school year.
•Hired Stan Moore as building trades program adviser.
•Employed Mackenzie Koehler as a paraprofessional at the Exceptional Child Cooperative.
•Approved Alexis McIntosh’s request for early graduation, contingent upon meeting all state and local requirements.
