Members of the Houston board of education handled personnel matters during a meeting on Tuesday night.

The board:

•Accepted the resignation of Kermit Lonning, bus maintenance, effective Aug. 31.

•Employed Christin Crawford as a food service employee for the school year.

•Hired Stan Moore as building trades program adviser.

•Employed Mackenzie Koehler as a paraprofessional at the Exceptional Child Cooperative.

•Approved Alexis McIntosh’s request for early graduation, contingent upon meeting all state and local requirements.

