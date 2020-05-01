Members of the Houston board of education met Tuesday night to handle several personnel issues.
The board:
•Accepted the resignation of Sandy Cremer as high school communication arts teacher/extra duties; Dawn Sprouse as high school science teacher; and Rebecca Taylor, elementary teacher. All are effective at the end of the school year.
•Employed Brett Rawlings as middle school counselor, James Allen as high school science teacher, Melanie Forman as high school social studies teacher; and McKayla Culver as elementary teacher. All are effective for the 2020-’21 school year.
