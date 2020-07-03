Members of the Houston board of education made employment decisions Tuesday during a meeting devoted to closing out the budget year.
The board:
•Accepted the resignation of Melanie Foreman, high school social studies teacher. She was charged a $1,000 fee for breaking her contract, per district policy.
•Hired Carla Walker as high school cheer coach for the 2020-’21 school year.
•Employed Samantha Bathon as assistant middle school volleyball coach for the next school year.
