Members of the Houston board of education learned Tuesday night that educating students remotely comes with lots of logistical planning and much uncertainty.
The board heard from administrators at the meeting that highlighted the district’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Houston classrooms are closed, and food is being delivered to students during a weekly distribution.
Dr. Allen Moss gave detailed information to the board. The district is handling education of students with either the delivery of instruction packets or they log online. Within a short period of time, it is hoped that administrators will have a better handle on lesson completion rates.
Moss complimented administrators and staff on its planning and felt optimistic that the district was making progress.
Houston students won’t be returning any time soon. Classes are canceled until at least April 24. No date has been announced. At some point in 2020, the district will hold graduation and prom.
In other matters:
•Moss reported that the district sustained some damage during a hail storm Friday. A roofer was set to be on campus Wednesday, April 1.
•Adjourned into a closed session to discuss personnel.
