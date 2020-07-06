Members of the Houston board of education conducted a year-end fiscal year meeting amid an uncertain state financing in Missouri due to COVID-19.
The board made several required year-end fund transfers required under state law. It also gave an 85 cent raise to non-certified employees and a $500 bump to certified staff.
The new budget year began July 1.
In other matters, members:
•Approved handbook changes for all buildings.
