The Houston board of education met last week to close out the budget year and adopt a new fiscal document.

Members of the Houston board of education conducted a year-end fiscal year meeting amid an uncertain state financing in Missouri due to COVID-19.

The board made several required year-end fund transfers required under state law. It also gave an 85 cent raise to non-certified employees and a $500 bump to certified staff.

The new budget year began July 1.

In other matters,  members:

•Approved handbook changes for all buildings.

