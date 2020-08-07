A major project that will result in new roofs on the Houston School District campus was approved Tuesday by the Houston board of education.
The nearly $1.8 million project was awarded to Watkins Roofing, a Columbia firm that has more than 75 years of experience in the business. Gary Gentry of Gentry Construction Co. of Houston gave guidance to the board after the bid opening.
An insurance claim from a March 27 hail storm will pay for the work. Damage also resulted to HVAC units throughout the district. That work is already under way in advance of the opening of school on Aug. 24.
Board members also gave approval to an equipment grant application with USDA. If successful, the district would receive funds for a new high school and middle school cafeteria freezer, a plasma cutter for the district’s agriculture program and additional HVAC units.
