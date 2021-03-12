Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during the closed portion of its meeting Tuesday night.
The board accepted some resignations and made employment hires.
Michael Weakly, technology director and bus driver, is leaving the district. His last day was Friday, March 12.
Rebecca Helm, high school freshmen volleyball coach, and Vedeana Polm, elementary teacher, resigned effective with the end of the school year.
Pamela Hansen was hired as a bus driver. Tristan Leier was approved to assist with high school track, and Jacob Koch will volunteer with the high school baseball team.
The board also extended contracts to probationary teachers who were presented on a list.
Administrators reviewed non-certified staff with the board.
Administrator contractors were approved for Stacy Fletcher, special education process coordinator, through the 2022-2023 school year and Stephanie Greiner, curriculum director, through the 2022-2023 school year.
