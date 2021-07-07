SALES TAX REPORT

Sales tax revenue collected by Houston merchants is up for the first five months of 2021 compared to the same period a year ago, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. 

In the first five months of the year, the tally from a one-cent general sales tax totals $375,393, a jump of $56,517 or 17.7 percent from a year ago. A separate one-cent sales tax is collected for fire, police and parks purposes. That totals $356,974 through May. That’s up about 18.4 from the same period in 2020.

A quarter-cent sales tax earmarked for capital improvements — such as utility work — totals $89,492 through May. That’s up about 17.3 percent from a year ago. Another quarter-cent sales tax goes for transportation needs, such as streets and sidewalks. Those numbers are nearly identical to the other quarter-cent sales tax.

The city also gains sales tax revenue from out-of-state sales. That total is about $51,000 for the year.

