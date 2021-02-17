Weather Alert

...Snow Ending from West to East this Afternoon... .Light snow will come to an end across the Missouri Ozarks this afternoon. Minor accumulations from a dusting up to one half of an inch will still be possible for locations east of Highway 5. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Light snow for areas along and east of the Highway 5 corridor. Additional accumulations of a dusting to one half of an inch will be possible. Light snow will end from west to east this afternoon. * WHERE...Missouri Ozarks near and east of the Highway 5 corridor. * WHEN...Through 6 PM. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads. Cold wind chills near zero this morning will make for dangerous conditions if motorists become stranded. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&