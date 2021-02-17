SALES TAX REPORT

Sales tax revenue collected by Houston merchants was up significantly, according to a Missouri Department of Revenue report for January 2021

City of Houston revenue from sales tax collected by merchants was robust for the first month of the year, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The tally from a one-cent sales tax for general fund purposes totaled $74,431 in January. That’s an increase of $18,981 from the same period in 2020 — up about 34 percent. A one-cent sales tax earmarked for parks, police and fire purposes totaled $71,121.

Retailers also collect two quarter-cent sales taxes for transportation and capital improvements. Each totaled $17,876, which was up about 33 percent from the same monthly period last year.

Revenue from sales taxes assessed on some out of-state purchases totaled $25,837.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments