City of Houston revenue from sales tax collected by merchants was robust for the first month of the year, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.
The tally from a one-cent sales tax for general fund purposes totaled $74,431 in January. That’s an increase of $18,981 from the same period in 2020 — up about 34 percent. A one-cent sales tax earmarked for parks, police and fire purposes totaled $71,121.
Retailers also collect two quarter-cent sales taxes for transportation and capital improvements. Each totaled $17,876, which was up about 33 percent from the same monthly period last year.
Revenue from sales taxes assessed on some out of-state purchases totaled $25,837.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.