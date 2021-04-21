SALES TAX REPORT

Collections from city sales taxes are up this year compared to 2020, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Revenue collected by Houston merchants was up significantly in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period a year ago, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The total from a one-cent sales tax was $220,674 for the quarter. That’s up about 23.5 percent from the first quarter of 2020. Another one-cent sales tax for parks, police and fire totaled $206,592, which was up $38,395 from the first quarter of 2020.

Retailers also collect two quarter-cent sales tax — one for roads and sidewalks and a second for utility work — totaled about $51,872 each for the quarter. That’s up about 22 percent on each from the same period a year ago.

Sales tax money returned to the city from some internet orders totaled $38,002 for the quarter.

