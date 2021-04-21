Revenue collected by Houston merchants was up significantly in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period a year ago, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.
The total from a one-cent sales tax was $220,674 for the quarter. That’s up about 23.5 percent from the first quarter of 2020. Another one-cent sales tax for parks, police and fire totaled $206,592, which was up $38,395 from the first quarter of 2020.
Retailers also collect two quarter-cent sales tax — one for roads and sidewalks and a second for utility work — totaled about $51,872 each for the quarter. That’s up about 22 percent on each from the same period a year ago.
Sales tax money returned to the city from some internet orders totaled $38,002 for the quarter.
