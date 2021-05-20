SALES TAX REPORT

Sales tax revenue collected by city merchants continues to increase, according to a report from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Revenue collected by Houston merchants continued to increase under the latest monthly distribution, the Missouri Department of Revenue reported.

Funds from a one-cent sales tax for general revenue purposes totaled $68,355 for the month. That was up about 12 percent from the same period a year ago. For the year, the total is $289,029, which is up about $49,290 or 20.6 percent.

A second one-cent sales tax goes for parks, police and fire needs. That totaled $64,903 for the month — or up $7,812 from a year ago. For the year, $271,495 has been collected. That’s up 20.5 percent from the same four months in 2020.

Two quarter-cent sales taxes go to utility and transportation needs. Each totaled $16,227, which is up about 12.8 percent over the same monthly total a year ago. For the year, each has generated about $68,000.

Another $7,121 came from sales tax generated on internet sales.

